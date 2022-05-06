Telefónica Tech agrees to buy German tech co. offering cloud services for €375 M

BancaMarch | Telefónica (TEF) Tech, the information technology and digital transformation affiliate of the Spanish telecoms operator has announced the purchase of BE-Terna. The latter is a multinational firm offering services in the cloud and specialising in digital transformation.

The acquisition, one of the biggest deals made by Telefónica Tech, will be closed for some 375 million euros (approx 1,4% of Telefónica’s stock market capital). The purchase will strengthen its presence in the German and central European markets. And it follows on from other recent acquisitions like that of Altostratus, Acens, Can Com, Geprom and Incremental.