Top Stories

Textile sector suffering: sales barely grow 0.17% in 2024

TOPICS:
Inditex new

Posted By: The Corner 22nd June 2025

Bankinter | Sales in the textile sector in Spain stagnated in 2024 and 2025 is not expected to be ‘the year of recovery’. They grew by 0.17% to €11.04 billion, according to Acotex, the textile trade association. It forecasts heavy summer sales due to excess inventories, which will boost sales, but the end of the year faces high uncertainty.

Analysis team’s view: Spending on clothing and discretionary consumption in general is suffering from the loss of consumer purchasing power and the high level of uncertainty that is reducing confidence levels. In this environment, we remain cautious about the sector, even Inditex, where we have a Neutral recommendation.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.