Textile sector suffering: sales barely grow 0.17% in 2024

Bankinter | Sales in the textile sector in Spain stagnated in 2024 and 2025 is not expected to be ‘the year of recovery’. They grew by 0.17% to €11.04 billion, according to Acotex, the textile trade association. It forecasts heavy summer sales due to excess inventories, which will boost sales, but the end of the year faces high uncertainty.

Analysis team’s view: Spending on clothing and discretionary consumption in general is suffering from the loss of consumer purchasing power and the high level of uncertainty that is reducing confidence levels. In this environment, we remain cautious about the sector, even Inditex, where we have a Neutral recommendation.