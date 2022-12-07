Top Stories

The Digital Kit mobilises 416 million euros up to November, 13.5% of the total budgeted for it

nadia calvino bruselasVice-President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño

The government has mobilised 416 million euros up to November under the Digital Kit programme, which represents 13.5% of the 3.067 billion euros budgeted for the initiative, financed by the European Union through the Next Generation EU funds.

According to a reply registered in the Congress of Deputies, to which Europa Press has had access, the implementation of digitalisation solutions in the companies benefiting from the aid will be channelled through the Digitalising Agents adhering to the programme. As of November, the number of active Digitalisation Agents is 9,500.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recently detailed that the Digital Kit programme has received more than 228,000 applications for 1.575 billion euros.

By company size, 78,000 applications have come from companies with between 10 and 49 employees; 70,000 applications in the three to ten employee bracket and almost 79,000 applications in the micro-enterprise bracket with between zero and three employees.

The initiative aims to digitise SMEs and the self-employed throughout the country. The programme also aims to support the digital transformation of small businesses, microenterprises and the self-employed and to accompany them in the adoption of digital solutions that increase their level of digital maturity.

