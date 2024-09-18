Top Stories

The Fed cuts interest rates by 0.5 points

TOPICS:
fed powell nov 2023

Posted By: The Corner 18th September 2024

The Fed has lowered interest rates by 0.5 points, thus aligning with the market, which anticipated a roughly 70% probability of a 50 basis point cut. As a financial institution noted this morning, “the risk for credit markets is that a 50 basis point cut may be interpreted as an emergency measure. Consequently, the gradual approach and soft landing that have benefited this type of asset could be disrupted. On the other hand, the Fed also risks that market pricing could become even more aggressive for the rest of 2024, necessitating a hawkish shift in communication.”

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.