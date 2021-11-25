Top Stories

The Government Extends The Bankruptcy Moratorium And ICO Guarantee Lines Until 30 June 2022

nadia calvino bruselasVice-President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño

Posted By: The Corner 25th November 2021

The bankruptcy moratorium is extended until 30 June 2022. The Government extends the hibernation of the duty to apply for insolvency proceedings in insolvency situations from the end of 2021 until June 2022.

It also extends the ICO guarantee lines, the company recapitalisation funds managed by SEPI and COFIDES until 30 June 2022 and extends the prior authorisation regime for certain foreign investments until 31 December 2022.

Yesterday’s Council of Ministers approved the extension or prolongation of a series of support measures adopted throughout the pandemic. These include the extension of the insolvency moratorium to allow time for the approval of a new insolvency law.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.