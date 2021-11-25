The Government Extends The Bankruptcy Moratorium And ICO Guarantee Lines Until 30 June 2022

The bankruptcy moratorium is extended until 30 June 2022. The Government extends the hibernation of the duty to apply for insolvency proceedings in insolvency situations from the end of 2021 until June 2022.

It also extends the ICO guarantee lines, the company recapitalisation funds managed by SEPI and COFIDES until 30 June 2022 and extends the prior authorisation regime for certain foreign investments until 31 December 2022.

Yesterday’s Council of Ministers approved the extension or prolongation of a series of support measures adopted throughout the pandemic. These include the extension of the insolvency moratorium to allow time for the approval of a new insolvency law.