Personal income tax return campaign starts today with undeflated rates that will knock another point off Spanish incomes

Posted By: The Corner 11th April 2023

Taxpayers face the 2022 income tax return campaign that starts today with the decrease in real salary caused by the generalised rise in prices (8.5% in 2022) and the cold progressivity of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF), that is, what they are going to have to pay extra for the rise in salaries, despite having a lower real salary.

Deflating the personal income tax brackets by 8.5% to adjust them to the loss of purchasing power of workers would alleviate between 210 and 250 euros in the declaration of an average salary (25,000 euros), practically 1% of their income, according to estimates by the IEE.

