Supreme Court prosecutor changes criteria after meeting with State Attorney General: no longer sees terrorism in the ‘Tsunami Democratic’ case

After meeting with the State Attorney General – who is directly appointed by the Government – ​​the Supreme Court prosecutor, Álvaro Redondo, who until last summer saw signs of terrorism in the Tsunami Democratic case being instructed by Judge García Castellón, has changed his opinion and now he does not see the signs of terrorism that he did see before to accuse the fugitive Carles Puigdemont of them, who with the seven votes of Junts per Catalunya supports the Government of Pedro Sánchez. This case of terrorism has led Puigdemont to overturn the Amnesty Law that he had agreed with Pedro Sánchez last week, to try to remake it and also include cases of terrorism. Their pressure was heeded by the Government, which was now ready to grant amnesty to cases of terrorism that do not seriously and directly affect human rights. But for Puigdemnont this was not enough, in view of the investigation that the judge of the National Court García Castellón is continuing against him, and demands that the Government include any type of terrorism. The Government and Junts continue negotiating to remake the Amnesty Law to the taste of the fugitive, something unusual that the PSOE and its multiple supporters, politicians, media... try to pass off as good and convenient. -----