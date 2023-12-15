Top Stories

Ten Spanish banks examined by EBA register worst capital ratio in Europe: 12.64% in 2Q23

banks general 777x400

Posted By: The Corner 15th December 2023

Alphavalue / Divacons| Spanish banks had the worst capital ratio in Europe in the annual transparency exercise conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) for the second time in a row, behind even their Greek peers. Specifically, the ten Spanish banks that took part in this EBA exercise recorded a CET fully-loaded capital ratio of 12.64% in 2Q23, the cut-off date for this year. This figure increased by +34 basis points and is the worst of the 26 European countries taking part in the examination, after widening the spread with Greek banks to 1.58 points from 0.07 previously.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.