Ten Spanish banks examined by EBA register worst capital ratio in Europe: 12.64% in 2Q23

Alphavalue / Divacons| Spanish banks had the worst capital ratio in Europe in the annual transparency exercise conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) for the second time in a row, behind even their Greek peers. Specifically, the ten Spanish banks that took part in this EBA exercise recorded a CET fully-loaded capital ratio of 12.64% in 2Q23, the cut-off date for this year. This figure increased by +34 basis points and is the worst of the 26 European countries taking part in the examination, after widening the spread with Greek banks to 1.58 points from 0.07 previously.