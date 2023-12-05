Top Stories

Unemployment, employment and propaganda: 562,466 permanent contracts signed in November, reducing unemployment by 24,573

TOPICS:
Employment

Posted By: The Corner 5th December 2023

One of the biggest problems in understanding the employment and unemployment figures in Spain is that the new definitions and classifications used by the Ministry of Labour hide very different realities from those they preach. Thus, as the trade union USO explains “In November, 1,356,293 contracts were signed. Over the whole of 2023, more than 14 million. Of these, 41.47% were signed as permanent contracts in November, nearly 600,000, for a drop in unemployment of less than 25,000 people. They will not be very indefinite, if there is one fewer unemployed person for every 23 indefinite contracts. Moreover, only 41% of permanent contracts are full-time. In other words, the rest are divided between permanent and part-time contracts”, says the USO general secretary.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.