Unemployment, employment and propaganda: 562,466 permanent contracts signed in November, reducing unemployment by 24,573

One of the biggest problems in understanding the employment and unemployment figures in Spain is that the new definitions and classifications used by the Ministry of Labour hide very different realities from those they preach. Thus, as the trade union USO explains “In November, 1,356,293 contracts were signed. Over the whole of 2023, more than 14 million. Of these, 41.47% were signed as permanent contracts in November, nearly 600,000, for a drop in unemployment of less than 25,000 people. They will not be very indefinite, if there is one fewer unemployed person for every 23 indefinite contracts. Moreover, only 41% of permanent contracts are full-time. In other words, the rest are divided between permanent and part-time contracts”, says the USO general secretary.