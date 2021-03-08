Walmart Will Earmark $290 Bn Over 10 Years To Buy Products Made In The US

The hypermarket chain Walmart, the company with the highest global sales, will allocate 350 billion dollars (290 billion euros) for the purchase of products “manufactured, grown or assembled” in the United States over a period of 10 years, as reported last week in a statement.

Walmart estimates the acquisition of these products, destined for sale in its stores, will mean the creation of 750,000 jobs in the country over the next few years.

The company has specified that its efforts will focus on six main product categories: plastics, textiles, small appliances, processed food, medical and pharmaceutical goods, and products for its own non-sales operations.

Walmart’s president and CEO, John Furner, has assured that this initiative will also imply a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of close to 100 million metric tons, due to the purchase of local products.