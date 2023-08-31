Who owns Barcelona FC, the shareholders or the creditors?

Fernando González Urbaneja | For years now, professional football has been experiencing a rise in value fuelled by television rights and by new entrants to the sector (sovereign wealth funds and private equity) which are increasing the value of the spectacle to the point of a typical bubble, which will burst when there are no assets left to be fattened. Spain’s top clubs have gone from a situation of bankruptcy ten years ago to a financial position of a certain equilibrium, albeit with debt risks that may become unaffordable.

In this context, the most striking thing now is the financial race of Barcelona, which between the so-called levers (sales of assets) and alliances with risk funds that smell of scorched earth is writing a story that will deserve to be presented as a “case” in business schools: a case of success or disaster. Time will tell.

The asset sales operations (levers) that Laporta’s Barça has formalised in order to be able to sign players means emptying the club in order to obtain tangible and immediate liquidity to be able to sign sign signings. It loses future income and compromises the integrity of the club’s assets. It even goes so far as to sell the same thing several times. All this with a limited transparency that is only justified because they are free market operations in which the buyers assume the risk and impose confidentiality.

The latest big deal, the so-called Barcelona Media, proposes to go to the global capital market from the Netherlands, specifically the North American market, with a valuation of one billion dollars for this marketing activity. What lies beneath such a valuation? Basically the future exploitation of intangible assets, potentials, image rights… for the next thirty years that promise profitability. Hypothetical promises that depend on uncertain factors and fashions that may be fleeting.

The basic balance sheet of Barcelona C.F. is worse than deficient. Bad liquidity and worse solvency; it is sustained by selling the future to pay for the past, to one buyer (hedge funds) who are experts in buying and selling, i.e. acquiring, embellishing and endorsing another audacious investor.

The owners of Barcelona (in theory) are the shareholders of the sports society that resists becoming a public limited company like most other football clubs. The financial situation of the Catalan club is the most typical one to force the conversion into a limited company, but nobody dares to urge it, nor to demand it. What do the members own after the sales (levers) formalised during the last months?

That some daring and visionary investors value part of Barça’s potential assets at a billion dollars is striking, and deserves explanations, independent and professional reports, that justify such a valuation of one of the sources of income of the club, which is overwhelmed and unable to register the players it has contracted in the competition.

What accompanies the club presided over by Laporta is tumultuous and difficult to explain. It smells like a bubble, like pedalling away from a fire towards the centre of the fire. Maybe one day the accounts will come out, but it is not clear; it is hardly credible except with the faith of the charcoal burner.

De quién es el Barcelona FC ¿de los socios o de los acreedores?

El futbol profesional vive desde hace años una escalado de valor alentado por los derechos televisivos y por unos entrantes en el sector (fondos soberanos y capital riesgo) que aumentan el valor del espectáculo hasta asomarse a una burbuja típica, que explosionará cuando no quedan activos por engordar. Los clubes españoles de primera han pasado de una situación de quiebra hace diez años a una posición financiera de cierto equilibrio, aunque con riesgos de endeudamiento que pueden llegar ser inasumibles.

En este marco lo más llamativo ahora es la carrera financiera del Barcelona que entre las llamadas palancas (ventas de activos) y las alianzas con fondos de riesgo que huelen a chamusquina escribe una historia que merecerá la presentación de “caso” en las escuelas de negocios: un caso de éxito o de desastre. El tiempo dirá.

Las operaciones de venta de activos (palancas) que ha formalizado el Barça de Laporta para poder contratar jugadores significa vaciamiento del club para obtener liquidez tangible e inmediata que permita inscribir los fichajes. Pierde ingresos futuros y compromete la integridad patrimonial. Incluso llega a vender lo mismo varias veces. Todo ello con una transparencia limitada que solo se justifica porque son operaciones de mercado libre en el que los compradores asumen el riesgo e imponen confidencialidad.

La última gran operación, la denominada Barcelona Media, se propone salir al mercado de capitales global desde Holanda, en concreto al mercado norteamericano, con una valoración de mil millones de dólares para esa actividad de marketing. ¿Qué hay debajo de semejante valoración? Básicamente la explotación futura de activos intangibles, potenciales, derechos de imagen… durante los próximos treinta años que prometen rentabilidad. Promesas hipotéticas que dependen de factores inciertos y modas que pueden ser pasajeras.

El balance básico del Barcelona C.F. es peor que deficiente. Mal de liquidez y peor de solvencia; se sostiene a base de vender el futuro para pagar el pasado, a uno compradores (fondos de riesgo) que son expertos en compraventas, es decir adquirir, embellecer y endosar a otro audaz inversor.

Los dueños del Barcelona (en teoría) son los socios de la sociedad deportiva que se resiste a convertirse en sociedad anónima como la mayor parte de los demás clubes de fútbol. La situación financiera del club catalán es la más típica para forzar la conversión en sociedad anónima, pero nadie se atreve a instarlo, ni a exigirlo. ¿De qué son dueños los socios tras las ventas (palancas) formalizadas durante los últimos meses?

Que unos inversores atrevidos y visionarios valoren en mil millones de dólares una parte de los activos potenciales del Barça es llamativo, merece explicaciones, informes independientes y profesionales, que justifiquen semejante valoración de una de las fuentes de ingreso del club, agobiado, que no es capaz de inscribir en la competición a los jugadores que tiene contratados.

Lo que acompaña al club que preside Laporta es tumultuoso y difícilmente explicable. Huele a burbuja, a pedalear para huir de una quema con dirección al centro del fuego. Puede que algún día salgan las cuentas, pero no está claro; apenas es creíble salvo con la fe del carbonero.