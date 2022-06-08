With The Spanish 10-Year Bond At 2.43% (Like The US) Stock Markets Are Holding Up Quite Well And The Question Is Why?

J.C. Ureta (Renta 4) | A first argument would be that there has also been some good news. China has relaxed its anti-virus restrictions and seems determined to abandon the “zero Covid” policy. In addition, China’s forward PMIs, although still below 50, have improved markedly and could be back above 50 in June. It seems the Chinese government is once again concerned about growth and has understood the zero tolerance target is not compatible with the goal of 5.5% growth this year. Perhaps this is why the Shanghai Composite has risen 2% this week and is up 6.5% in the last four weeks.

Another piece of good news is that Saudi Arabia has shown its willingness to increase oil production to make up for Russian supply and this alignment of OPEC with the West, if confirmed, could be decisive in controlling oil prices.

But in our opinion, there is a third factor which is that investors think the Fed will value growth more than inflation when the moment of truth arrives, when it has to choose one or the other. In other words, it is clear that the era of unlimited cheap money, of “whatever it takes” and the total monetary party is over. However, it is not at all clear that the Central Banks can stop helping the economy if at some point a recession approaches. It is true the official discourse is that the Fed will take quantitative tightening (QT) as far as necessary, as Fed vice-president Lael Brainard repeated a few days ago. But what is perceived is that it has taken a long time to return to a certain degree of normality and that no one wants to put growth at risk.

This would explain why on Thursday, when the ADP private employment survey for May in the US came out worse than expected (128,000 new payrolls against 300,000 expected) the stock markets rose, with the Nasdaq leading the way. Meanwhile, on Friday, after the publication of a US employment report for May, with more job creation than expected, the stock markets fell, with the Nasdaq this time leading the declines. The idea is that investors interpreted on Thursday that the Fed might ease QT on the back of poor employment data, but on Friday, in the face of good employment data, they thought just the opposite.

Our reading is that stock markets are once again looking, above all, to the Fed and interest rates. And that is why they have been affected this week by the rise in interest rates both in Europe, with the German bund already at 1.26% and the Spanish ten-year bond at 2.43%, and in the United States, where the T-bond interest rate is again close to 3%. The fact is that this impact has been cushioned by the expectation that the rate hike will stop if the economy starts to do badly.

Ahead of the Fed meeting on the 15th of this month, the main news this week is US inflation for May, which will be released on Friday and will give us clues as to what the Fed may do the following week.

Stock markets seem to be trapped in a sideways band. On the one hand there is a ceiling to the rallies given the huge uncertainties about future growth and given the persistent high inflation. But on the other hand, there is also a floor to the declines on the expectation that, if necessary, the Fed will not withhold its help and will ease monetary conditions again. In our view, there is still some downward adjustment, but such a possible adjustment is not incompatible with sideways movements over the next few weeks.

Con el bono 10 años español en el 2,43% (como el de EEUU) las Bolsas resisten bastante bien y la pregunta es ¿por qué?



Un primer argumento sería que también ha habido algunas buenas noticias. China ha relajado las restricciones anti virus y parece decidida a abandonar la política de «cero Covid». Además, los PMIs adelantados de China, aunque siguen por debajo de 50 han mejorado notablemente y podrían volver a superar los 50 puntos en junio. Da la impresión de que el Gobierno chino vuelve a estar preocupado por el crecimiento y ha entendido que el objetivo de tolerancia cero no es compatible con el de crecer un 5,5% este año. Tal vez por ello el Shanghái Composite ha subido un 2% esta semana y acumula una subida del 6,5% en las cuatro últimas semanas.

Otra buena noticia es que Arabia Saudí ha mostrado su disposición a incrementar la producción de crudo para suplir la oferta rusa y ese alineamiento de la OPEP con Occidente, si se confirmase, puede ser decisivo para controlar el precio del petróleo.

Pero en nuestra opinión hay un tercer factor y ese factor es que los inversores piensan que la Fed va a valorar más el crecimiento que la inflación cuando llegue el momento de la verdad, en el que tenga que optar por una cosa o la otra. Es decir, está claro que se ha acabado la etapa del dinero barato sin límite, del «whatever it takes» y la fiesta monetaria total, pero no está nada claro que los Bancos Centrales puedan dejar de ayudar a la economía si en algún momento se acercase una recesión. Es verdad que el discurso oficial es que la Fed llevará el endurecimiento monetario (‘quantitative tightening’ o QT) hasta donde haga falta, y así lo volvía a repetir hace unos días la vicepresidenta de la Fed, Lael Brainard. Pero lo que se percibe es que ha costado mucho volver a una cierta normalidad y que nadie quiere poner en riesgo el crecimiento.

Esto explicaría que el jueves, cuando la encuesta de empleo privado ADP de mayo en EE.UU. salió peor de lo esperado (128 mil nuevas nóminas frente a 300 mil previstas) las Bolsas subieron, con el Nasdaq a la cabeza y, por contra, el viernes, tras publicarse un informe de empleo americano de mayo, con mayor creación de empleo que la prevista, las Bolsas bajaron, con el Nasdaq esta vez a la cabeza de los descensos. La idea es que los inversores interpretaron el jueves que la Fed podía suavizar el endurecimiento monetario (QT) por los malos datos de empleo, pero el viernes, ante los buenos datos de empleo pensaron justo lo contrario.

Nuestra lectura es que las Bolsas vuelven a mirar, sobre todo, a la Fed y a los tipos de interés, y por eso las Bolsas se han visto afectadas esta semana por la subida de los tipos tanto en Europa, con el bund alemán ya en el 1,26% y el bono español a diez años ya en el 2,43%, como en Estados Unidos, donde el tipo de interés del T bond está de nuevo cerca del 3%. Lo que pasa es que ese impacto se ha visto amortiguado por la expectativa de que la subida de tipos pare si la economía empieza a ir mal.

A la espera de la reunión de la Fed el próximo 15 de este mes, esta semana la principal noticia es la inflación americana de mayo, que se publicará el viernes y que nos dará pistas sobre lo que pueda hacer la Fed la semana siguiente.

Las Bolsas parecen atrapadas en una banda lateral. Por un lado, hay un techo a las subidas, dadas las enormes incertidumbres sobre el crecimiento futuro y dada la elevada y persistente inflación, pero por otro lado los descensos también tienen un suelo por la expectativa de que, si fuese necesario, la Fed no negará su ayuda y volverá a relajar las condiciones monetarias. En nuestra opinión, queda aún algo de ajuste hacia abajo, pero ese posible ajuste no es incompatible con movimientos laterales a lo largo de las próximas semanas.