XXI PP Congress: Feijóo Offers to “End the Nightmare” of Pedro Sánchez

Acclaimed by all attendees and with 99% of the votes, Alberto Núñez Feijóo was re-elected as the Secretary-General of the PP this weekend. But the political news from the XXI PP Congress is that Feijóo pledges not to govern in a coalition with Vox, not to make pacts with “this PSOE,” and not to “submit” to the nationalists. In other words, he intends to govern alone. “I don’t want to give my country the same spectacles we see every Tuesday in the Council of Ministers. Alliances should be worked out in Congress,” he said.

He promised to “guarantee checks and balances on power” in a regeneration plan. He assured “institutions without subservience” and with “neutral leaders.” He will apply “suitability controls” in public bodies, which will be filled “by merit and ability.” He also guaranteed “freedom” for the press, “without censorship, without threats, without insults.”

A pillar of the regeneration plan will involve ensuring the “independence” and “accredited professionalism” of judges and prosecutors. He will reform the laws governing the CGPJ (General Council of the Judiciary), the Constitutional Court, and the Attorney General’s office, so that “there are no political commissars ever again.”

He committed to “reviewing each of the 97 tax increases” he attributes to Sánchez. “There is no strong economy if citizens are suffocated,” he analyzed. The middle class, he said, must once again be “the economic engine” of the country.

The PP leader is committed to restoring rigor in education. “It must train free, critical, and protected citizens, especially against networks or irreversible decisions about their identity,” and in no case “domesticate” or “indoctrinate.” “No to general passes,” he proclaimed.

He advocated for “not infantilizing women” and asserted that it is possible to “combat sexist violence without criminalizing the entire male gender.” He called for “female empowerment without turning men into potential enemies.”

And regarding immigration, he proposed: “Reducing illegal immigration.” “Spain must be an open country, but not a naive country,” he said. “The rejection of hate speech cannot imply silence in the face of uncontrolled situations.”