ZEW index of economic expectations falls to 4.1 from 13 previously and 15.6 expected

Posted By: The Corner 19th April 2023

Banca March : Investor and analyst confidence in Germany is deteriorating. The ZEW index fell more than expected in April with the reading of economic expectations at 4.1 from 13 and below the 15.6 expected. This suggests that the outlook for economic developments in the coming quarters is dimming after the deterioration in financial conditions in March. For its part, the current situation component of the ZEW index rebounded more than expected, although it remains in negative territory (-32.5 vs. -46.5 previously).

