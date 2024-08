Alphavalue/DIVACONS | A Los Angeles law firm, The Schall Law Firm, filed a class action lawsuit against the Catalan company on Tuesday, based on allegations made earlier this year by Gotham City about its accounts. This comes at a time when Grifols is debating a possible takeover bid being prepared by the Grifols family in conjunction with Canadian fund Brookfield. Grifols shares dropped -5.38% yesterday.

