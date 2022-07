Morgan Stanley | A more positive tone or guidance concerning NII should continue providing support for the Spanish banks. We recall that last week we raised our estimates for NII by an average 5% after incorporating 100 bp of rate hikes vs a previous 50 bp. This should offset the impact of an average 15 bp in CET1 due to the rise in bond yields. Asset quality should remain stable.

BBVA is our top pick for the quarter, as we think it will raise its guidance on Mexico.