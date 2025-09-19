Carso Group and FCC, both controlled by Carlos Slim, to build 111-km section of Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo corridor in Mexico for €1.47 billion

Alphavalue / Divacons | Grupo Carso and FCC, both controlled by Carlos Slim, will build a 111 km section of the Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo corridor for €1.47 billion. Slim thus becomes one of the largest contractors on Sheinbaum’s flagship project, valued at more than €6 billion, which will run through Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

In other news, a consortium also led by the Spanish construction company has been selected in Saudi Arabia to compete for the construction and operation for 27 years of a 53,000 m2 office complex in Riyadh, with an investment of €500 million, capacity for 4,500 employees and 3,200 parking spaces.