Escribano Mechanical & Engineering expects to reach merger agreement with Indra before year’s end

22nd October 2025

Link Securities | Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) expects to reach a merger agreement with Indra (IDR) before the end of the year, according to a report published on Wednesday by Expansión.

EM&E Chairman Javier Escribano hopes that banks will define the valuation of his company so that negotiations can begin and a giant can be created to boost the defence ecosystem. Escribano assures that there is no ‘plan B’ to the merger and that if it does not go ahead, the company will not be sold to another buyer.

