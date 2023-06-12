Top Stories

FCC allegedly paid kickbacks worth $178M to Panamanian government between 2010 and 2014

FCC results

Posted By: The Corner 12th June 2023

Banco Sabadell : According to the press, a report by the UCO (Guardia Civil) concludes that FCC allegedly paid illegal commissions between 2010 and 2014 amounting to 178 million dollars (126 million euros at the time) to senior officials of the Panamanian government to secure more than a dozen public contracts.

Assessment: Pending the outcome of the process, which in our opinion could result in a financial fine rather than a restriction on bidding, we recall that the investigation of this case in Spain was already known and that this report comes after FCC reached an agreement with the Panamanian prosecutor’s office in late 2019 to pay a fine of $20m (~0.5% capitalisation) in exchange for the filing of corruption charges.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.