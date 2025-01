Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Bit2Me has been selected by BBVA Group’s (BBVA) Garanti BBVA Kripto as its execution venue for its clients’ cryptocurrency buy and sell orders in Turkey, the digital asset firm said on Thursday.

“This strategic collaboration represents an important milestone in the adoption of cryptocurrencies in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” Bit2Me noted.

BBVA: Buy, Target Price €14.2/share.