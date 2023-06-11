Iberdrola to build first green ammonia plant in Southern Europe, with €750-million investment

CdM| Iberdrola will build the first green ammonia plant in southern Europe, which will be viable thanks to European funds and will involve an investment of 750 million euros, the company has announced, but has not yet detailed in which country it will be located.

The operation is part of the framework agreement signed by the energy company with Trammo, the world’s largest maritime trader and distributor of anhydrous ammonia, which is the largest green ammonia framework agreement in Europe to date for the sale and purchase of up to 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year from 2026.