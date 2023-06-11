Top Stories

Iberdrola to build first green ammonia plant in Southern Europe, with €750-million investment

TOPICS:
iberdrola offshore

Posted By: The Corner 11th June 2023

CdM| Iberdrola will build the first green ammonia plant in southern Europe, which will be viable thanks to European funds and will involve an investment of 750 million euros, the company has announced, but has not yet detailed in which country it will be located.

The operation is part of the framework agreement signed by the energy company with Trammo, the world’s largest maritime trader and distributor of anhydrous ammonia, which is the largest green ammonia framework agreement in Europe to date for the sale and purchase of up to 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year from 2026.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.