The Government of Peru must pay Enagás over $247 million (more than €220 million at current exchange rates) following a new victory by the Spanish group in international arbitration courts in the years-long dispute over the GSP (Gasoducto Sur Peruano) project.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has once again ruled in favor of Enagás in its ongoing disputes with Peru, specifically in the arbitration proceedings concerning its investment in the Peruvian companies Transportadora de Gas del Perú (TGP) and Compañía Operadora de Gas del Amazonas (COGA), which were developing the GSP project.

ICSID, which operates under the World Bank, has ordered the South American country to allow the energy company to transfer abroad accrued dividends—”present and future”—stemming from its stake in TGP. These amount to roughly $178 million. In addition, it requires Peru to return a $65 million guarantee and cover procedural costs (around $4 million).

As the company informed the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) yesterday, the award—notified on Tuesday—finds that the Republic of Peru breached its obligations under Articles 4 and 7 of the Peru–Spain Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) regarding Enagás Internacional’s investment in TGP and COGA.

This favorable ruling adds to the one Enagás already secured against Peru in December 2024, when ICSID ruled in its favor in the dispute over the multibillion-dollar Gasoducto Sur Peruano project. At that time, Peru was ordered to pay compensation of $194 million, a figure that was later raised to approximately $303 million (around €275 million). However, the Government of Peru filed for the annulment of that award before ICSID regarding the GSP concession.

Last July, Enagás CEO Arturo Gonzalo estimated that a final decision on Peru’s appeal in the failed GSP project litigation could be reached by the first quarter of 2027, although he reiterated his confidence in opening a new chapter of dialogue with the then newly elected Peruvian government.

The dispute with Peru dates back to 2017, after the GSP project was halted.