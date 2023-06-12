Inditex to propose long-term cash and share incentive plan targeting up to 750 executives

Alphavalue / Divacons | As was seen on Friday in the domestic press, the shareholders’ meeting of the Galician textile company on July 11th is expected to approve a long-term incentive plan in cash and shares for members of the management team, including executive directors, and other employees of the group who are invited to participate in the plan, up to a maximum of 750 beneficiaries. Specifically, the plan consists of a combination of a multi-year cash bonus and a promise to deliver shares free of charge, which after a specified period of time and upon verification of the achievement of specific objectives, will be paid to the beneficiaries of the plan in full or in the applicable percentage.