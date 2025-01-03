Renewable energy connected to Endesa’s grid exceeds 30 GW, enough to supply almost 20 million homes

CdM | Endesa, through its network subsidiary, e-distribución, has exceeded 30 GW of distributed renewable capacity connected to its distribution grid, enough to supply the consumption of almost 20 million homes and avoid the emission of close to 30 million tonnes of CO2. These are installations of small and medium-scale renewable energy producers and self-consumption which, in recent years, have been increasing their weight on the renewable generation map in Spain as a complement to industrial-scale generation. Their connection to the distribution grid is evidence of the growing importance of the grid in the energy transition process.