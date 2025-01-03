Top Stories

Renewable energy connected to Endesa’s grid exceeds 30 GW, enough to supply almost 20 million homes

TOPICS:
endesa novisimo

Posted By: The Corner 3rd January 2025

CdM | Endesa, through its network subsidiary, e-distribución, has exceeded 30 GW of distributed renewable capacity connected to its distribution grid, enough to supply the consumption of almost 20 million homes and avoid the emission of close to 30 million tonnes of CO2. These are installations of small and medium-scale renewable energy producers and self-consumption which, in recent years, have been increasing their weight on the renewable generation map in Spain as a complement to industrial-scale generation. Their connection to the distribution grid is evidence of the growing importance of the grid in the energy transition process.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.