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Sacyr increases revenues by 11% and net profit by 87% through September

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Posted By: The Corner 4th November 2026

Sacyr generated a net profit of €116 million in the first nine months of 2026, an 87% increase compared to the same period in 2025. Operating cash flow reached €930 million, up 21% from the same period last year (excluding the cash contribution from assets sold in 2025), according to the company chaired by Manuel Manrique.

Revenues reached €3,777 million (+11%) and EBITDA stood at €1,111 million (+9%). Concession assets accounted for 90.5% of EBITDA.

During the first nine months of 2026, Sacyr secured two new concession assets: the Ontario Science Centre (Canada) and Route 57 in Chile. The valuation of its concession assets in 2026 stands at €4,316 million, excluding the new awards.

At the end of August, S&P Global Ratings assigned Sacyr a long-term corporate credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook, placing the company in the Investment Grade category. This Investment Grade rating joins the one previously assigned by Morningstar DBRS.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.