Sacyr increases revenues by 11% and net profit by 87% through September

Sacyr generated a net profit of €116 million in the first nine months of 2026, an 87% increase compared to the same period in 2025. Operating cash flow reached €930 million, up 21% from the same period last year (excluding the cash contribution from assets sold in 2025), according to the company chaired by Manuel Manrique.

Revenues reached €3,777 million (+11%) and EBITDA stood at €1,111 million (+9%). Concession assets accounted for 90.5% of EBITDA.

During the first nine months of 2026, Sacyr secured two new concession assets: the Ontario Science Centre (Canada) and Route 57 in Chile. The valuation of its concession assets in 2026 stands at €4,316 million, excluding the new awards.

At the end of August, S&P Global Ratings assigned Sacyr a long-term corporate credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook, placing the company in the Investment Grade category. This Investment Grade rating joins the one previously assigned by Morningstar DBRS.