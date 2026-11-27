A consortium led by Sacyr in Portugal to build and manage the second section of the high-speed railway between Porto and Lisbon is on track for final contract award after Portuguese authorities upheld the exclusion of the bid submitted by its sole rival, an alliance headed by Portugal’s Mota-Engil.

The alliance comprising Sacyr, DST, and ACA submitted the highest-scoring proposal to Infraestruturas de Portugal earlier this year. The award represents the largest contract won by Sacyr in Europe in recent decades, with construction investment alone standing at around €2 billion, in addition to availability-based concession payments totaling nearly €5 billion.

The Oiã–Soure high-speed rail concession project forms part of the first phase of the new Porto–Lisbon line. It encompasses the design, construction, financing, maintenance, and upkeep of approximately 61 kilometers of new rail infrastructure, engineered for speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour.