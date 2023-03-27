Top Stories

Only 3% of Ibex 35 companies have female CEOs

Posted By: The Corner 27th March 2023

F.R. | Ibex 35 companies have only 3% female CEOs, 9% female board chairwomen and 19% female presence in senior management, according to the Barometer of Gender Diversity in Governing Bodies in Europe, based on the analysis of the main stock market indicators of 16 European markets and the Stoxx600 as of January 1st this year, carried out by ecoDa, the European Federation of Directors’ Organisations to which the Spanish ICA belongs. Spanish listed companies in this index maintain 37% of board seats reserved for women.

In comparison, the Stoxx600 has 7.7% of female CEOs, 11.2% of female board chairpersons and a female presence of 24.3% in senior management, with 38.9% of board seats held by women. Although 31% of the companies in this European stock market index have at least 30% female senior managers, 17.8% of this group do not have a single woman with this level of responsibility in their organisations, according to ecoDa’s barometer.

