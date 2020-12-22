Telxius Wins Contract With Google’s Grace Hopper Subsea Cable At Its Hub In Bilbao

Telxius, the leading neutral telecommunications infrastructure operator owned by Telefónica, has announced the company will provide landing and colocation services for Google’s new subsea cable, Grace Hopper. The cable will connect the US to Spain and the UK once completed in 2022. This new expanded collaboration between Telxius and Google will allow Google to connect the new cable to the Telxius Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Sopelana, Spain, and leverage the rich interconnection and advanced transmission capabilities of the nearby Derio Communications Hub.

“After several successful collaborations on Google’s subsea cables, such as Dunant, Junior and Tannat cables connecting South America, North America and Europe, we are thrilled to be undertaking this new expanded project with the team at Google,” says Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, Telxius, Northern Region, Cable Business. “At Derio, Google along with its customers and users will have access to top quality IP, capacity and colocation services and will be uniquely positioned to connect to the rest of Europe and beyond.”

Google users and Google Cloud customers will indirectly benefit from Derio Communications Hub, a carrier neutral purpose-built infrastructure that has been designed to ensure that every hyperscaler, cloud and/or content provider benefits from its cutting-edge colocation services and its high interconnection capacity, being able to connect securely and dynamically into other markets. Furthermore, the Derio facility is a 100% renewable energy building with free cooling, featuring Tier III specifications and offering up to 4 MW of power.