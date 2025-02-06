Eurozone retail sales fall 0.2% in December, but annual average retail volume level grows 1%

CdM | Eurozone retail sales recorded a decline of 0.2% in December compared with the previous month, while they increased by 1.9% compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

Thus, in 2024, the annual average level of retail volume grew by 1% in the euro area.

Across the EU, retail sales fell by 0.3% in December compared to November, while they rose by 2% compared to the same month in 2023. Thus, on average, they grew by 1.3% in 2024.

Specifically, on a month-on-month basis, in the euro area, retail trade volumes declined by 0.7% for food, beverages and tobacco and increased by 0.3% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel). In the EU, sales fell by 0.4 per cent for food, beverages and tobacco and rose by 0.3 per cent for non-food products.

By country, the largest monthly declines in total retail trade volume were recorded in Slovenia (down 2.2%), Germany (1.6%) and Poland (1.5%). In contrast, the largest increases were observed in Slovakia (8.2%), Finland (2.1%) and Spain (1.4%).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the volume of euro area retail trade rose by 0.2% for food, beverages and tobacco and by 3.1% for non-food products. In the EU, it increased by 0.4% for food, beverages and tobacco and by 3.4% for non-food products.

Among the Member States, the largest annual increases in total retail trade volume occurred in Slovakia (10%), Lithuania (8.7%) and Luxembourg (8.4%). In contrast, decreases were recorded in Slovenia (down 3.1%), Belgium (2.4%) and Poland (0.5%).