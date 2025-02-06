Top Stories

Eurozone retail sales fall 0.2% in December, but annual average retail volume level grows 1%

TOPICS:
eurozona mapa billete 1

Posted By: The Corner 6th February 2025

CdM | Eurozone retail sales recorded a decline of 0.2% in December compared with the previous month, while they increased by 1.9% compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

Thus, in 2024, the annual average level of retail volume grew by 1% in the euro area.

Across the EU, retail sales fell by 0.3% in December compared to November, while they rose by 2% compared to the same month in 2023. Thus, on average, they grew by 1.3% in 2024.

Specifically, on a month-on-month basis, in the euro area, retail trade volumes declined by 0.7% for food, beverages and tobacco and increased by 0.3% for non-food products (excluding motor fuel). In the EU, sales fell by 0.4 per cent for food, beverages and tobacco and rose by 0.3 per cent for non-food products.

By country, the largest monthly declines in total retail trade volume were recorded in Slovenia (down 2.2%), Germany (1.6%) and Poland (1.5%). In contrast, the largest increases were observed in Slovakia (8.2%), Finland (2.1%) and Spain (1.4%).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the volume of euro area retail trade rose by 0.2% for food, beverages and tobacco and by 3.1% for non-food products. In the EU, it increased by 0.4% for food, beverages and tobacco and by 3.4% for non-food products.

Among the Member States, the largest annual increases in total retail trade volume occurred in Slovakia (10%), Lithuania (8.7%) and Luxembourg (8.4%). In contrast, decreases were recorded in Slovenia (down 3.1%), Belgium (2.4%) and Poland (0.5%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.