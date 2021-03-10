Fed Memo To The ECB: “My Rates, Your Problem”

Bruno Cavalier (Oddo BHF) | There are two types of central banks in the world. On the one hand, those which believe the recent rate hike is widely justified. This is the case for the Fed, at least so far. On the other hand, those who think the opposite. This is the case of the ECB, which is exasperated to see European rates rising, not as a sign of a solid recovery, but because of the contagion of the US bond correction. This shock is tightening financial conditions, but at an inopportune time as the Eurozone accumulates delays in the recovery cycle, in the vaccination campaign and in fiscal stimulus. Can the ECB control the yield curve without saying so? Former US Treasury Secretary John Connally is often quoted in regard to the dollar. Addressing European finance ministers in the early 1970s, he told them that “the dollar is our currency, but your problem.” In other words, you are on your own! Taken together, this sounds a bit like the Fed’s message on long-term interest rates. So far, the Fed is not really concerned about the correction in the bond market as it reflects improving economic fundamentals. As a result, it seems somewhat indifferent to contagion to the rest of the world, especially the Eurozone. The ECB cannot afford to adopt as relaxed an attitude to rate hikes as the Fed.

First of all, the Eurozone is lagging the economic cycle . In fact, in addition to the strong post-lockdown rally in Q3 2020, it would be inaccurate to talk about a recovery. Activity stagnated or contracted slightly in Q4 2020 and is expected to be the same in Q1 2021. Furthermore, the eurozone is lagging far behind in the vaccination campaign, which is delaying the lifting of health restrictions. Finally, fiscal policy in the Eurozone is much less stimulative than in the US. It is reasonable to wonder about the risk of overheating in the US, but not in Europe.

What the ECB can and cannot do