A “New Deal” for Securitisation: This year over €185 billion has been issued in Europe as of the close of Q3, approaching the €245 billion figure of 2024

Manuel González Escudero (Managing Director of Intermoney ABF CIMD Group) | On October 31st, the Bank of Spain, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Business, and the CNMV (Spanish Securities Market Commission) announced a strategic collaboration to strengthen the securitisation market, with the aim of improving business financing, especially for SMEs. During a financing conference, Minister Carlos Cuerpo and Governor José Luis Escrivá presented the creation of a European securitisation platform and a high-level working group co-chaired by the three institutions. The initiative is part of the European Competitiveness Lab, promoted by Spain to advance the integration of European capital markets. The future platform, in which France, Germany, Italy, and Luxembourg also participate, seeks to facilitate the entry of new issuers, reinforce the cross-border nature of securitisations, and simplify supervision. Along this line, the CNMV communicated on the same date certain simplifications in the registration of securitisation funds which will surely facilitate the complex closing processes of this type of operation. Overlaying this initiative is an ambitious plan for the reform of the regulatory framework at a European level, presented on June 17th by the European Commission, which affects several areas: on one hand, the simplification of both the regulatory requirements for the origination of transactions and the due diligence obligations for investors; on the other hand, the aim is to improve the regulatory capital treatment for both transaction originators and investors, which is as essential as, or more than, easing regulatory hurdles that arose under a punitive diagnosis of the tool by regulators and supervisors after the 2007 financial crisis.

So much so that even some supervisors have described the treatment of securitisation in recent years as “excessive regulatory prudence.” It is appreciated that almost 20 years later, we are seeing a first determined attempt (so it seems) to overcome the stigma imposed on a financial tool that has only demonstrated its effectiveness despite the onerous conditions with which it has had to compete during that period.

We cannot forget that securitisation, along with public debt and covered bonds (Cédulas in Spain), was one of the most effective instruments for overcoming the liquidity crisis of banks in the midst of the storm, when issuance markets closed completely. If anyone reviews the transition matrices published by rating agencies for any class of securitised assets, they can confirm that the level of defaults in all rating categories is significantly lower than in other assessed segments. And how was this reality responded to? Good words and few actions. In those almost 20 years, expressions like “revitalisation,” “incentivisation,” and “fostering the development of” have been countered by increased regulatory capital charges for investors (be they banks, insurance companies, or regulated investment funds) and “over-demanding” due diligence requirements to invest in securitisation bonds. And that is on the demand side, because on the supply side, a thicket of overwhelmingly discouraging regulatory requirements was imposed on originators, along with approval procedures and economic demands to achieve recognition of the necessary significant risk transfer for the desired capital release, which were extremely difficult to meet or tremendously burdensome, if not uneconomical. This tone may seem bleak and pessimistic, but it is only realistic. And market operators are sceptical of announcements and fanfare with advertising overtones; we prefer to wait for the facts. Nevertheless, we do not lose hope, and we are anxious to see what they present, and, above all, how those announced measures will be applied: without a change in the mindset of supervisors in applying the reforms, the stigma will not be overcome, and we will have lost another opportunity.

Bank supervisors might ask themselves why the private debt, asset-backed finance, and alternative financing markets have developed in recent years… The answer is obvious: on the one hand, investors, who are risking their own money—predominantly institutional—are highly capable of analysing and assuming risks without a regulator having to tell them how, and they have sufficient capital surpluses to tackle all levels of risk if the price is right; on the other hand, over-regulation and the difficulties imposed on banks to appeal to the public securitisation market have restricted the supply, capping a source of financing and capital management for banks that inevitably impacted the supply of credit to families and businesses; and, to close the circle, faced with this restriction, these companies and families have sought the necessary credit outside the banking sector. Thus, and to change the tone (every cloud has a silver lining), this development of alternative financing has been an opportunity to, for example, broaden the spectrum of originators that use tools as versatile as the securitisation fund for financing: this is the special purpose vehicle under Spanish legislation that allows non-bank companies and financiers to obtain funding for their activity, even appealing to public issuance markets, whether official or trading platforms like MARF.

It is all advantages… The problem lies with those who do not want to see them. Securitisation is a sophisticated and complex mechanism, but it is based on very clear and general principles: there are assets that have cash flows capable of sustaining their refinancing; there is a vehicle that provides adequate isolation of these assets even in case of the originator’s bankruptcy, and which has the necessary legal structure to appeal to financing markets, either in private or public format; and all of this is wrapped in a structure aimed at optimising the cost of financing and even allowing the transfer of the risk associated with those assets. Securitisation is the ideal tool for originators to finance themselves, free up capital, improve the qualities of their balance sheet by making it more liquid, or all three at once. And investors? Well, the truth is that there are many types: and the technique of tranching in a securitisation transaction allows the different risk appetites they may have to be satisfied. We are left with a third vertex: the supervisor; but securitisation, as a risk transfer instrument, is the ideal mechanism to favour its adequate distribution throughout the system; and it is a typical instrument of institutional markets, so the supervision of that distribution is easier and more controlled.

It is the complexities associated with this technique and the regulatory obstacles that have slowed down the use of this tool: in 2008, more than €710 billion were issued in Europe (€130 billion in Spain); by 2013, this figure did not reach €200 billion (€30 billion in Spain). The complexities are surmountable, or at least manageable due to the benefit they can entail; the regulatory obstacles are not—they are there, and they must be complied with. However, despite this, the volume is gradually recovering, and this year over €185 billion has been issued in Europe as of the close of Q3, approaching the €245 billion figure of 2024. In this context, the most relevant reforms are those affecting the regulation of capital consumption and risk transfer. Not only is a rapid adaptation of the CRR (Regulation 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms) necessary, but also of Solvency II (Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 on the access to the activity of insurance and reinsurance), so that economically-based incentives move credit institutions to intensify the use of this tool, both in “cash” format, obtaining financing, and in synthetic format, where only the risks associated with the assets are transferred, and so that the bonds issued are not penalized compared to other investment alternatives. Only in this way will institutions free up the necessary regulatory capital to achieve the objective of facilitating financing to the market (especially to SMEs).

The second leg of the reforms (that of Regulation 2017/2402 on the general securitisation framework) is also important: simplifying regulatory requirements is always good for fostering the use of a tool; and relieving institutional operators—who already possess their own safe methodologies and processes for carrying out due diligence—of those obligations is sensible. One of the advantages of securitisation is that it is heavily dependent on transparency and information, not only regarding the backing assets but also the entire financial structure. We believe that, beyond the requirements aimed at fostering the simplicity, transparency, and standardisation of transactions, there should be greater incentives for the use of independent third parties to continuously monitor securitisation transactions (and not just at their launch): in this regard, a special mention must be made of the Spanish market, which, through the securitisation fund management companies, has elevated the level of public information and the quality of service to investors for transactions originated in our market. We await the new measures, and we hope that after testing the tool during one of the most intense crises in history—and with almost 20 years having passed without a single problem in the European market—the regulator will, this time, shed that incomprehensible caution that has hindered the development of this tool.

El pasado 31 de octubre el Banco de España, el Mº de Economía, Comercio y Empresa y la CNMV han anunciado una colaboración estratégica para fortalecer el mercado de titulizaciones, con el objetivo de mejorar la financiación empresarial, especialmente para las pymes. En una jornada sobre financiación, el ministro Carlos Cuerpo y el gobernador José Luis Escrivá presentaron la creación de una plataforma europea de titulizaciones y de un grupo de trabajo de alto nivel copresidido por las tres instituciones. La iniciativa se enmarca en el European Competitiveness Lab, promovido por España para avanzar en la integración de los mercados de capitales europeos. La futura plataforma, en la que también participan Francia, Alemania, Italia y Luxemburgo, busca facilitar la entrada de nuevos emisores, reforzar el carácter transfronterizo de las titulizaciones y simplificar la supervisión. En esta línea, la CNMV comunicaba en esa misma fecha ciertas simplificaciones en el registro de los fondos de titulización que a buen seguro facilitarán los complejos procesos de cierre de este tipo de operaciones. Sobrevolando esta iniciativa se encuentra un ambicioso plan de reforma del marco regulatorio a nivel europeo presentado el 17 de junio por la Comisión Europea, que afecta a varios ámbitos: por un lado, a la simplificación tanto de las exigencias normativas para la originación de operaciones como al de las obligaciones de diligencia debida para inversores; por otro, se pretende mejorar el tratamiento del capital regulatorio tanto para los originadores de operaciones como para los inversores, lo cual es tan esencial o más que aligerar unas trabas nacidas al amparo de un diagnóstico penalizador para la herramienta por parte de reguladores y supervisores tras la crisis financiera de 2007. Tan es así que incluso algún supervisor ha calificado este tratamiento de la titulización en los últimos años como de “excesiva prudencia normativa“. Es de agradecer que casi 20 años después nos encontremos ante un primer intento decidido (así parece) para superar el estigma impuesto a una herramienta financiera que sólo ha demostrado su eficacia a pesar de las onerosas condiciones con las que ha tenido que competir en ese periodo.

No podemos olvidar que la titulización fue, junto con la deuda pública y los covered bonds (en España, las Cédulas), uno de los instrumentos más efectivos para superar la crisis de liquidez de los bancos en plena tormenta, cuando los mercados de emisión se cerraron por completo; y si alguien revisa las matrices de transición que publican las agencias de calificación para cualquier clase de activos titulizados, podrán contrastar que el nivel de impagos en todas las categorías de rating es significativamente menor que en otros segmentos evaluados. ¿Y cómo se respondió ante esta realidad? Buenas palabras y pocas obras. En esos casi 20 años expresiones como “revitalización”, “incentivación”, “fomentar el desarrollo de” han tenido como reverso mayores cargas en capital regulatorio para los inversores (sean bancos, compañías de seguros o fondos de inversión regulados) y “sobre exigencia” de requerimientos de diligencia debida para poder invertir en bonos de titulización; y eso por el lado de la demanda, porque también por el lado de la oferta se impusieron una maraña de requisitos regulatorios apabullantemente desincentivadores para los originadores, y procedimientos de aprobación y exigencias económicas para conseguir el reconocimiento de la necesaria transferencia significativa de riesgo, para la liberación de capital perseguida, dificilísimos de cumplir o tremendamente gravosos si no antieconómicos. Este tono puede parecer tétrico y pesimista, pero sólo es realista. Y los operadores del mercado somos escépticos ante anuncios y fastos con tintes publicitarios, preferimos esperar a los hechos. No obstante, no perdemos la esperanza, y estamos ansiosos de ver qué nos presentan, y, sobre todo, cómo se van a aplicar esas medidas anunciadas: sin un cambio de mentalidad de los supervisores en la aplicación de las reformas no se superará el estigma y habremos perdido una nueva oportunidad.

Se preguntarán los supervisores bancarios por qué se ha desarrollado en los últimos años el mercado de deuda privada, de asset backed finance y de financiación alternativa… Pues es obvio: por un lado, los inversores, que se juegan su dinero –eminentemente institucionales– son muy capaces de analizar y asumir riesgos sin que un regulador les tenga que decir cómo, y tienen excedentes de capital suficientes para atacar todos los niveles de riesgos si el precio es adecuado; por otro, la sobrerregulación y las dificultades impuestas a los bancos para apelar al mercado de titulización pública ha restringido la oferta, capando a los bancos una fuente de financiación y de gestión del capital que inevitablemente ha tenido impacto en la oferta de crédito a familias y empresas; y, para cerrar el círculo, ante esa restricción, esas empresas y familias han buscado el necesario crédito fuera del sector bancario. Así, y para ir cambiando el tono (no hay mal que por bien no venga) este desarrollo de la financiación alternativa ha sido una oportunidad para, por ejemplo, ampliar el espectro de originadores que utilizan herramientas tan versátiles como el fondo de titulización para financiarse: éste es el vehículo de propósito especial bajo legislación española que permite a empresas y financiadores no bancarios obtener financiación para su actividad, incluso apelando a los mercados de emisión públicos, sean oficiales o plataformas de negociación como MARF.

Si es que todo son ventajas… El problema lo tiene quien no quiere verlas. La titulización es un mecanismo sofisticado y complejo, pero basado en principios muy claros y generales: existen unos activos que tienen unos flujos de caja que son capaces de sustentar su refinanciación; hay un vehículo que proporciona el adecuado aislamiento de esos activos incluso en caso de quiebra del originador que los ha cedido y que cuenta con la estructura jurídica necesaria para apelar a los mercados de financiación, ya sea en formato privado o público; y todo ello envuelto en una estructura tendente a optimizar el coste de la financiación e incluso permitir la transferencia del riesgo asociado a esos activos. Y es que la titulización es la herramienta idónea para que los originadores puedan financiarse, liberar capital, mejorar las cualidades de su balance haciéndolo más líquido o las tres a la vez ¿Y los inversores? Pues, la verdad, es que hay muchos tipos: y la técnica de la estructuración de tramos en una operación de titulización permite satisfacer los distintos apetitos de riesgo que puedan tener. Nos queda un tercer vértice: el supervisor; pero la titulización, como instrumento de trasferencia de riesgos es el mecanismo ideal para favorecer su adecuada distribución por todo el sistema; y un instrumento típico de mercados institucionales, así que la supervisión de esa distribución es más fácil y controlada.

Son las complejidades asociadas a esta técnica y las trabas regulatorias las que han ralentizado el recurso a esta herramienta: en 2008 se emitieron en Europa más de €710.000 mns. (130.000 mns. en España); en 2013 no llegaron a €200.000 mns. (30.000 mns. en España). Las complejidades son superables, o al menos abordables por el beneficio que pueden conllevar; las trabas regulatorias no: están ahí y no queda más remedio que cumplirlas. Sin embargo, y pese a ello, poco a poco el volumen se va recuperando y este año se han emitido en Europa más de €185.000 mns. a cierre de Q3, acerándose a los 245.000 mns. del 2024. En este contexto, las reformas más relevantes son las que afectan a la regulación del consumo de capital y a la transferencia de riesgos. No solamente es necesaria una rápida adaptación de la CRR (Reglamento 575/2013 sobre requisitos prudenciales para entidades de crédito y empresas de servicios de inversión) sino también de Solvencia II (Reglamento Delegado (UE) 2015/35 de la Comisión sobre el acceso a la actividad de seguro y de reaseguro), para que los incentivos con una base económica muevan a las entidades de crédito a intensificar el uso de esta herramienta, tanto en formato “cash”, obteniendo financiación, como sintético, en las que sólo se transfieren los riesgos asociados a los activos, y que los bonos que se emitan no se encuentren penalizados frente a otras alternativas de inversión. Sólo así las entidades liberarán el capital regulatorio necesario para lograr ese objetivo de facilitar la financiación al mercado (en especial a las pymes).

La segunda pata de las reformas (la del Reglamento 2017/2402 sobre el marco general de titulización) también es importante: simplificar los requerimientos regulatorios siempre es bueno para fomentar el recurso a una herramienta; y descargar de obligaciones de diligencia debida a operadores institucionales que ya cuentan con metodologías y procesos propios para llevarla a cabo con seguridad, sensato. Una de las ventajas de la titulización es que es tremendamente dependiente de la transparencia y de la información, no sólo en relación a los activos de respaldo sino a toda la estructura financiera. Echamos en falta que al margen de los requerimientos tendentes a fomentar la simplicidad, transparencia y estandarización de las operaciones no se incentive la utilización de terceros independientes que hagan un seguimiento continuo de las operaciones de titulización (y no sólo en su lanzamiento): en este sentido, hay que romper una lanza por el mercado español, que, a través de las sociedades gestoras de fondos de titulización ha elevado el nivel de información pública y la calidad del servicio a inversores de las operaciones originadas en nuestro mercado. Esperemos a ver las nuevas medidas, y esperemos que después de haber testado la herramienta en una de las crisis más intensas de la historia –y transcurridos casi 20 años sin un solo problema en el mercado europeo- el regulador, esta vez sí, se quite de encima esa incomprensible prevención que ha dificultado el desarrollo de esta herramienta.