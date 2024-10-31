At least 155 dead after storm floods Valencian Community

The strong storm affecting mainly the east of the country has so far resulted in a provisional toll of 155 dead, 152 in the Valencian Community, two in Castilla-La Mancha, and one in Andalusia, according to information provided by the Government. These figures make this natural disaster one of the most severe in the last 75 years. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) stated this Wednesday that this Isolated High Level Depression (DANA in it Spanish initials) is the ‘most adverse’ cold drop of the century in the Valencian Community