The President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has declared a state of emergency on the island of El Hierro and formally requested on Wednesday that the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) deploy there to help guarantee public health safety amid this migration crisis, given that the island’s resources and capabilities are completely overwhelmed.

“We are facing serious difficulties in guaranteeing health safety on the island, given the overwhelmed state of all our resources and facilities (…) This situation is clearly unsustainable,” warned Clavijo, who lamented “the lack of foresight” and expressed hope that “this situation is brought back under control as soon as possible.”

Clavijo is taking this step after nearly 3,000 more migrants arrived over the past two days aboard small boats (pateras and cayucos) on El Hierro, which has a registered population of just 12,000 residents. In the month now coming to a close, the island has received the equivalent of its entire population.

Since the beginning of the year, 28,103 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands by boat, though that figure is concentrated in just two months: October and November. In fact, the first half of the year had ended with only 3,708 people rescued off the islands’ coasts—a 67% drop compared to 2025, which itself closed with a 62% decline. However, the Canary Route has surged back to levels unseen since the record years of 2023 and 2024, and in just over a week, the single-day arrival record has been broken twice: 1,580 on November 14 and 1,971 on Tuesday the 24th.