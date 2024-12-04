Cementos Molins: first listed company to return to Catalonia after ‘procés’



The board of directors of the cement group has unanimously agreed to return its headquarters to Catalonia, as announced in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).



Seven years later, Cementos Molins is leaving its current headquarters on the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, where it moved its tax residence, and is returning to the town of Sant Vicenç dels Horts in Barcelona, marking the first return to the autonomous community by a large family-owned and listed company.



Molins follows the path of another large company, Laboratorios Ordesa, which returned its headquarters to Catalonia last October, leaving its headquarters in Huesca to settle in the Free Zone of Barcelona.



The political tension triggered by the outbreak of the procés, with the unilateral declaration of independence as the catalyst, led many Catalan companies to flee the autonomous community and establish their headquarters in other parts of Spain. It is estimated that nearly 10,000 companies have fled Catalonia in recent years. And in the current scenario, with a more tranquil political climate, there is a trickle of business returns taking place.