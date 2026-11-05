Madrid hosts the XXX Ibero-American Summit

Madrid hosted the XXX Ibero-American Summit, featuring an opening ceremony at the Teatro Real in Madrid and speeches by Andrés Allamand, Secretary-General of the SEGIB, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and King Felipe VI. Present at the inauguration were the 10 presidents participating in Thursday’s summit, with the exception of Argentine President Javier Milei, who also missed the dinner hosted by the King at the Royal Palace.

During the opening remarks, Allamand recalled the foundational summit held in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1991, convened at the time to “examine the region’s major challenges in a world undergoing profound transformation, establishing a shared set of commonalities that bind us in dialogue and solidarity.” Today, added the Secretary-General, “those words resound once more here in Madrid” as proof that this is not “an imaginary community, but a shared destiny.” Allamand noted that “we face threatening times and live through a paradox: just when cooperation is most indispensable, it steps back, and official development assistance drops to unprecedented lows.”

The Secretary-General highlighted that through the gathering in Madrid, “we respond with unanimity and reaffirm our commitment to a rules-based international order, respect for national sovereignty, and solidarity.” Allamand praised the King’s role and “his steadfast commitment to Ibero-America, always ready to contribute ideas, inject enthusiasm, and smooth over differences whenever necessary.”

A “surprise” guest, though outside the official framework of the Ibero-American Summit, is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will hold a meeting with Ibero-American leaders on Thursday afternoon.