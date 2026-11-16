The Socialist Party (PSOE) published its electoral manifesto this Sunday ahead of the November 29th general elections. The 114-page document outlines 500 pledges by the political party should it retain power following the polls. Among the 500 proposals included in the text are novel initiatives such as promoting free tuition for the first year of university, granting €1,000 to every newborn to be invested in public funds, passing a climate change adaptation law, and criminalizing the creation of sexual deepfakes.

However, many measures are repetitions of pledges from previous electoral manifestos—dating back even to the 2019 elections—meaning the PSOE has failed to fulfill these commitments made to its voters for at least seven years. Here are some of the most notable ones: