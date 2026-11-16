The Socialist Party (PSOE) published its electoral manifesto this Sunday ahead of the November 29th general elections. The 114-page document outlines 500 pledges by the political party should it retain power following the polls. Among the 500 proposals included in the text are novel initiatives such as promoting free tuition for the first year of university, granting €1,000 to every newborn to be invested in public funds, passing a climate change adaptation law, and criminalizing the creation of sexual deepfakes.
However, many measures are repetitions of pledges from previous electoral manifestos—dating back even to the 2019 elections—meaning the PSOE has failed to fulfill these commitments made to its voters for at least seven years. Here are some of the most notable ones:
- Economy and employment:
- Enshrine the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) in law so that it remains above 60% of the average salary.
- Push for the final approval of the Intern Statute (Estatuto del Becario).
- Develop the Artist Statute (Estatuto del Artista), adapting social security contributions for self-employed cultural workers.
- Create the Financial Customer Protection Authority and the Copyright Office.
- Rights and institutional renewal:
- Abolish parliamentary immunity (aforamientos) for public officials regarding offenses unrelated to the exercise of their office.
- Prosecute intermediation and promotion activities related to surrogacy.
- Launch the Independent Authority for Equal Treatment and Non-Discrimination.
- Education and healthcare:
- Universalize early childhood education for ages 0 to 3.
- Integrate affective-sexual education across the curriculum at all educational stages.