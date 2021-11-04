Fifty-Nine European Gas Distributors, Five Of Them Spanish, Join For The Development Of An Hydrogen Market

A total of 59 European gas distributors from 13 countries have launched the Ready4H2 initiative to support the development of a hydrogen market that will contribute to the transformation of the continent’s energy infrastructure and the fulfilment of the European Union’s climate neutrality objectives, the participating Spanish companies informed yesterday in a press release. The Spanish groups are: Nedgia (from the Naturgy group), Nortegas, Madrileña Red de Gas, Redex and Gas Extremadura.

Specifically, this alliance aims to facilitate the implementation of a national and European regulatory framework for the development of hydrogen, which takes advantage of the potential of the European gas infrastructure and that benefits both citizens and the fulfilment of the carbon neutrality objective set by the EU.

Ready4H2 will work on three studies until February 2022: firstly, an analysis of the involvement of the different distributors in the development of hydrogen; then a second study on how European gas distributors can contribute to the development of hydrogen and strategic territorial planning; and finally, a roadmap with concrete initiatives for distributors to be the link between hydrogen producers and consumers, both at national and European level.