According to data from the Notarial Housing Observatory, presented yesterday by the General Council of Notaries (Consejo General del Notariado), the average price of apartments in Spain reached €2,582 per square meter in October, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.6%. Price hikes spread across all autonomous communities, with the sharpest increases recorded in Castilla-La Mancha (+32.8%), the Balearic Islands (+32.5%), and La Rioja (+32%).

Among provincial capitals with more than 500,000 inhabitants, Seville (+29.2%) and Málaga (+28.4%) saw the steepest rises, while Madrid and Barcelona posted more moderate increases of 11.7% and 12.1%, respectively.

Over the January–October period as a whole (10M2026), the average price accumulated a 14.7% rise compared to the same period in 2025. Since 2013, apartment prices have surged by 91.3%, outpacing the 50.1% growth in average household income—a trend that underscores the widening gap between real estate prices and household purchasing power.