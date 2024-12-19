Top Stories

Spain increases public debt by 3.4% annually (55 billion) to raise GDP by 3%

TOPICS:
Espana Bandera Mapa 1

Posted By: The Corner 19th December 2024

According to data from the Bank of Spain (BdE), the total debt of the Spanish Public Administrations closed October at €1,628,243 million, €7,873 million less than in September. In relation to October 2023, the debt increased by €54,954 million. The majority of the debt was concentrated in the State, with €1,480,032 million, €10,067 million less than a month earlier. Meanwhile, the debt of the Autonomous Communities closed October at €334,210 million (€1,033 million more), that of local corporations at €23,250 million (€139 million more), and the debt of Social Security at €116,170 million (€1 million). It is worth noting that the sum of the debt of the sub-sectors does not match the total due to inter-administration loans being counted twice.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.