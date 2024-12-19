Spain increases public debt by 3.4% annually (55 billion) to raise GDP by 3%

According to data from the Bank of Spain (BdE), the total debt of the Spanish Public Administrations closed October at €1,628,243 million, €7,873 million less than in September. In relation to October 2023, the debt increased by €54,954 million. The majority of the debt was concentrated in the State, with €1,480,032 million, €10,067 million less than a month earlier. Meanwhile, the debt of the Autonomous Communities closed October at €334,210 million (€1,033 million more), that of local corporations at €23,250 million (€139 million more), and the debt of Social Security at €116,170 million (€1 million). It is worth noting that the sum of the debt of the sub-sectors does not match the total due to inter-administration loans being counted twice.