Intermoney | In the first nine months of the year, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which represents a sort of international banking association, global debt has increased by $15 trillion and is likely to exceed $277 trillion by 2020.

Thus, at the end of this year, the world debt would amount to 365% of GDP, compared to 320% at the end of 2019, along with the high figures in developed countries that are only possible due to the role of last resort lender of their central banks. In fact, over the year to 3Q20, the IIF estimates that the debt of advanced economies increased by 50 points to 432% of GDP. However, this increase was not evenly distributed and half of it was explained by the US where total debt stood at $80 trillion as opposed to $71 trillion at the end of 2019.

The other big country leading the very strong increase in debt was China, due to the increase in the burdens of non-financial companies, which caused the total emerging debt to increase to $76 trillion in 3Q20. This situation contrasted with the decrease in the dollar debt of the emerging countries as a whole once the figures from China were excluded, although this was not such positive news since the depreciation of many emerging countries’ currencies was a key to explain the drop in the amount of their obligations translated into dollars.

The debt burden in China is almost secondary when this country managed to finance itself at negative rates in euros last week and, furthermore, the dynamism of its growth and the strength of its institutional system, including the central bank, minimize any risk scenario. So what worries us is the rest of the emerging countries whose situation is more complicated and helps to explain why the debt of the emerging world is projected to increase by 26 points in 2020 until the year ends nearing to 250% of GDP.

For the time being, Ecuador and Argentina have already carried out important debt restructuring this year and, in the second case, their problems are far from over. Analysts point out that Argentina’s international reserves are close to zero and this will force to reinforce the capital controls (close to 39 billion $ in gross terms), but also to allow a greater depreciation of the Argentinean peso that is deteriorating rapidly is being traded at historical maximums of 80.36 units per dollar. The question is how far the Argentine peso could fall and the answer is much more, if we take into account that in the black market it is priced at around 160 units per dollar and there is little confidence in the government’s economic policies. For the time being, the easy way out of debt monetization would only increase visible problems in inflation rates a little less than 40% yearly.

The problems are not only in Latin America, as the list of developing countries facing debt stress was officially expanded to include Zambia, the sixth developing nation to default on or restructure its debt by 2020. Unfortunately, Zambia was the first African country to make its problems official, but it will not be the last.Zambia’s default is the advance confirmation of the significant deterioration of public finances that is to come. Before the COVID-19 crisis, 40% of the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa were at risk of debt stress

The point is that without credible central banks to support these nations, the solution only lies in the haircuts of their creditors, not even a moratorium on payments.

Many emerging and developing countries, then, are heading for another lost decade like the one experienced in the 1980s. The decisive bet on debt reduction would decisively punish growth, but so would the failure to do so in the medium term, while the monetization of the debt would lead to even more unsustainable rates of inflation.

China has become a key player among the creditors of the most disadvantaged nations, but the lack of clarity of Zambia’s obligations to this Asian nation is becoming a key obstacle for the rest of the creditors. In total, according to Johns Hopkins University, China has lent $143 billion through its banks, companies and government facilities to African countries between 2000 and 2007. In fact, one third of the $30.5 billion that low-income sub-Saharan countries face in debt service payments in 2021 comes from China’s official creditors and another 10% from the China Development Bank.

Many African nations, in fact, need haicuts, but also the reinforcement of medium-term financing so as not to restrict their development possibilities.Specifically, the IMF estimates that $410 billion is needed for Africa over the next 3 years to close its external financing gap. In fact, the World Bank warns that without decisive support in the form of structural debt relief, we will face an increase in poverty and a repetition of the disorderly defaults of the 1980s in many low-income nations.

Then, we may see a re-edition of the lost decade that affected many Latin American nations at the end of the last century, resulting in growth deficits and increased poverty. The mistakes of the past can be repeated, although this time led by China, which holds 63 percent of the $178 billion in bilateral debt that developing countries owed to the G-20 in 2019. The problem, once again, is that creditors will end up prioritizing their collections and immediately impose a fiscal consolidation that will take its toll on the growth of many countries that are in a complicated situation.

The debt burden will not only be a heavy burden on the future of many developing countries, but on many other nations as well. Between Q320 and the end of 2021, emerging countries will face debt payments of $7 trillion, 15% of which will be in dollars. In addition, between 2016 and last quarter, global debt increased by $52 trillion compared to a $6 trillion increase between 2012 and 2016. In other words, in all areas we live in a world flooded with debt and this is a major risk that we should not ignore.