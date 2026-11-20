The trilateral summit held on the sidelines of the APEC summit was the first in history between the three largest nuclear powers. It was more symbolic than substantive, although they signed a document committing to the following pledges:

(i) Reforming the UN so that it responds better to global challenges and fulfills its mission of international peace and security;

(ii) Increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all countries;

(iii) Recognizing the immunity of state officials and agreeing that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies should not overreach their jurisdiction;

(iv) Reaffirming that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

Beyond the symbolism, the image reflects the end of the world order that emerged at Westphalia and was reaffirmed after World War II. Rather than negotiating within multilateral forums (the UN, G20, etc.), the three largest nuclear powers sit down to speak directly with one another on issues affecting the entire world, directly negotiating their spheres of interest and clashing head-on with the Westphalian principle of the sovereign equality of all states. This will translate into a higher geopolitical risk premium over the coming years.