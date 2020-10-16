The Global Public Debt Will Reach 100% Of GDP For The First Time

The sharp drop in activity this year, coupled with the necessary and strong fiscal stimulus programs that have been triggered by the impact of the pandemic, will take public debt to record levels, matching the size of the global economy for the first time. According to the IMF’s Fiscal Monitor, the world public deficit in 2020 stands at 12.7% of GDP, compared to its forecast of 3.9% in April, and points to an increase of gross public debt at a global level to 100% of GDP. It will timidly begin to correct in the period 2024-2025. However, this harsh and worrying reality is not a priority for the organization that is focused on one objective: the recovery of the world economy. So the IMF director, Kristalina Georgieva, repeatedly stresses the risks of a premature reduction of the stimulus.

Thus, the IMF supports more spending and outlines scenarios in which some countries will be able to stabilize their debt, by the middle of this decade, without tax increases or budget cuts. However, given the reluctance of some governments to increase spending, the IMF urges them to take advantage of low rates in order to invest in infrastructure. Specifically, its estimates suggest that a public infrastructure investment of 1% of GDP could boost production by 2.7%, creating between 20 and 33 million jobs.

Similarly, the agency warns of increasing poverty and inequality despite the recovery. Therefore, Georgieva has appealed to strengthen international cooperation, especially in the development and distribution of vaccines against Covid-19, and to maintain strong incentives to support the recovery, in a clear message addressed especially to the United States and China.

The ECB’s president, Christine Lagarde, who also participated in the IMF’s virtual meetings, sent the same message, pointing out that it is crucial not only to maintain aids but to avoid a sudden withdrawal of stimuli so as not to cause permanent economic wounds.