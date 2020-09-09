Crypto Corner: Just Eat To Accept Bitcoin Payments In French Subsidiary

Adam Vettese (eToro) | Just Eat, one of the UK’s leading online food delivery platforms, has added cryptoasset payment options for its France subsidiary.

The company has partnered with cryptocurrency payment provider Bitpay to allow its users to pay in bitcoin. The move means Just Eat users will now be able to order food from across 15,000 restaurants in France and pay using bitcoin, according to reports.

The addition of cryptoasset payments comes after the acquisition of Just Eat France by Takeaway.com, which has been accepting bitcoin payments since 2017 for other platforms it acquired.

Just Eat France said its users will have to “create a digital wallet by downloading special software or an app.” Once they have linked it to the Just Eat application, they can choose the bitcoin payment option upon checkout that will redirect the users to the Bitpay payment portal.

The price of bitcoin will be calculated depending on its current price on Bitpay and the delivery platform will not charge any transaction fee for the cryptocurrency payments.

If a user cancels an order paid for in bitcoin, the platform will make a refund in euros in the user’s bank account rather than in BTC. The refund amount will not depend on the real-time price of Bitcoin, according to the website.