US Coronavirus Cases Hit New Record High, Hospitals Seeing Flood Of New Patients

Facset Insight | CNBC noted that over the past seven days, US has averaged 68,767 new coronavirus cases, the highest seven-day average recorded during the pandemic. Pointed out that seven-day average is up more than 22% compared with a week ago.

Also highlighted an uptick in the positivity rate and concerns that trends are likely to worsen as colder weather sets in and holidays approach. Washington Post and FT both discussed how hospitals in many regions of the country are seeing record levels of coronavirus patients.

Pointed out that in places hit the hardest, hospitals may soon have to make difficult decisions about rationing access to intensive care. In Europe, the focus continues to be on new lockdown measures. Bloomberg noted German Chancellor Merkel wants to close restaurants and ban big events to help curb spread of coronavirus.