Mobeen Tahir (WisdomTree) | After a lackluster September, US equities are showing buoyancy in October. The NASDAQ 100 Index is up over 2.7% while the S&P 500 Index is up over 3.4% month-to-date. While markets were initially disappointed by delays in the much-awaited US fiscal stimulus, it appears that they are now beginning to price in the strong impact it can have whenever it comes – before or after the US presidential election.

Which assets stand to benefit and how could investors position themselves?

What happened last time?

When a $2 trillion fiscal stimulus was announced in the US at the end of March, it became an important driver in causing markets to turn. Equity indices bounced back strongly even at a time when the damage of the pandemic was at its worst for the real economy. This paradox became less puzzling when seen in conjunction with the rally in gold – which was effectively being used by investors to hedge their risk exposures, a put option for equities

Positioning lessons learnt

Investors can learn the following lessons from the last stimulus to give their portfolios the best chance for success ahead of, and after, the next fiscal stimulus in the US.