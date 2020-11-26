 Sustainable Investment Amounts To 285,454 Million Euros in Spain

Fernando Rodriguez | Sustainable investment in Spain amounted to 285,454 million euros in 2019, up 36% on the previous year, according to ‘Spainsif 2020 Study: Sustainable and Responsible Investment in Spain’. The study was prepared with the answers to a questionnaire provided by 76% of Spanish investment companies and 43% of international ones operating in Spain. 72.8% of the total figure – €207,571 million- is managed by Spanish companies, up 9% on the previous year.

The Study points out that 19% of this type of assets are in the hands of retail investment – a ratio that “is still below that found in other markets in Europe” – and that occupational pension plans are the investment vehicles through which most of the sustainable investment in Spain is managed – 73.83% of assets under management.



Looking ahead, the study points out that “there is general agreement that the EU’s regulatory framework for sustainable investment will be a key factor in the development of the SRI market over the next three years, together with the boost provided by the demand for this type of assets from institutional investors.” In a similar vein, according to the respondents to the questionnaire, the Taxonomy being developed by the EU is “a key tool, as is the integration of sustainability into risk analysis.”



Many of the respondents feel less optimistic than in previous editions of the Study about the evolution of the SRI market “due to the situation caused by COVID-19, despite the good performance of ESG products during the crisis when compared to the performance of traditional products, and the NextGenerationEU initiative – recovery plan for Europe- which will promote ESG investment in line with ecological transition, decarbonisation and digitalisation, as described in the European Green Deal.”