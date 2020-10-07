Acciona has formalized the agreement to take over the concession to construct, maintain and operate the São Paulo Metro line 6 (or Orange line). The company signed the agreement for the transfer of the concession, along with the Brazilian consortium MOVE, which had been previously in charge of the project, and the Brazilian State of São Paulo. The project is valued at €2.3 billion (R$15 billion). Once complete, Line 6 will serve 600,000 passengers per day.

The Acciona-led Concessionária Linha Universidade S.A will now be in charge of completing the construction work on the line, which has been at a standstill since 2016. The project is expected to take five years. Once completed, the company will oversee the operation and maintenance of the infrastructure for a further 19 years.

The Orange Line is the largest public-private infrastructure project under development in Latin America, as well as the largest infrastructure project in Acciona’s history. During the construction period, it will generate 9,000 jobs.

Line 6 will include 15 metro stations, running along a total of 15Km. It will connect the center of the capital to the city’s northwest corner, crossing through several neighborhoods where some of São Paulo’s main universities are located.

In Latin America, Acciona’s existing work in Brazil includes the development of two lots for line 2 of the São Paulo metro network. In addition, the company has executed line 3 of the Santiago de Chile Metro and is close to completing the construction of line 1 of the Quito Metro, the Ecuadorian capital’s largest mobility project to date, which will alleviate urban congestion and reduce contaminating transport emissions.