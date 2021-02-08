The European Central Bank has earmarked 123.636 billion euros for net acquisitions of Spanish sovereign debt through its different asset purchase programs since March 2020, when the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit Europe, including 89.846 billion in emergency pandemic purchases (PEPP) and another 33.790 billion through the PSPP sovereign debt purchase program, according to the institution’s data.

The yield demanded in the secondary market on the Spanish ten-year bond reflects the impact of the ECB’s intervention, since, although it stood at 0.299% in the first days of March, by 18th of this month it had climbed to 1.384%, just hours before the central bank announced its new PEPP program. This reduced the cost of financing for euro countries, which in the case of Spain is currently below 0.1% for its ten-year debt.

Since the launch at the end of March 2020 of the emergency program, the ECB has accumulated 89.846 billion in Spanish debt, compared to 188.751 billion in German debt and 136.310 billion in Italian debt, while it has acquired a total of 133.594 billion in French sovereign debt.

In total, the ECB holds 806.756 billion in assets acquired under the PEPP, including 764.710 billion in government bonds, in addition to 22.315 billion in corporate bonds and 16.611 billion in promissory notes and another 3.120 billion in covered bonds.

However, in addition to this emergency and specific ECB program to combat the impact of the pandemic on the Eurozone economy, the institution has maintained its activity in the markets through the rest of its asset purchase programs, including the acquisition of sovereign debt (PSPP) and corporate debt (CSPP), as well as covered bonds (CBPP3) and securitizations (ABSPP).