Ecoener Drops 15% On Its Stock Market Debut And Weakens The Debut Of Renewables On The Market

Ecoener has dropped more than 15% in its stock market debut, thus weakening the debut of the first of the flood of renewable companies that plan to make the leap to the market in 2021.

The renewables group, which on Tuesday became the second company to make the jump to the Spanish market after the debut of Línea Directa last week, only saw a positive sign in its share price in the early stages of the day, when it rose 1.7% to six euros per share.

From then on, the company, which went public at a price of 5.90 euros per share, which represents a market capitalisation of approximately 336 million euros, has only seen its shares enter negative territory, only to remain in negative territory throughout the day.

Thus, Ecoener closed the session at its lowest price of the day, with a price of five euros per share, after dropping 15.25% in its debut on the Spanish market.

The Galician group has been responsible for breaking the ice in the boom of renewable energy IPOs planned for this year, including those already announced by Acciona Energía, Opdenergy – which has already set a date for 7 May – and Repsol’s renewable energy subsidiary, which is also working on a possible listing on the stock exchange.

Ecoener has been a test to accurately measure the market’s appetite for renewables and to gauge whether or not the excessive interest and offers for green energies is a bubble.

It has not been an easy road to reach this listing for the company, which has had to delay its initial date, originally scheduled for 30 April, and adjust the size of its initial offering of ordinary shares during the placement process. In addition, it finally had to place its debut at the low end of the range of 5.9 euros to 7.25 euros per share.

The initial offer for subscription of newly issued ordinary shares was for 29.8% of the company’s share capital. Ecoener’s sole shareholder, its chairman and founder Luis de Valdivia, holds 70.98% of the share capital.