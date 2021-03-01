Grifols Acquires 25 Plasma Donation Centers In The US For $370 M

The Spanish company finalized a USD 370 million transaction to acquire 25 U.S.-based plasma donation centers from BPL Plasma Inc., a subsidiary of Bio Products Laboratory Holdings Limited. The transaction has received the applicable regulatory clearances and will be financed with Grifols’ own resources, without issuing debt.

In accordance with the company’s strategic plan to advance its plasma-collection leadership, this transaction expands, reinforces and diversifies Grifols’ already-robust network of centers and capacity to supply life-enhancing plasma-derived medicines to patients.

In parallel, the transaction also builds on its network of plasma centers, which represents an important competitive advantage. Grifols remains committed to increasing the availability of its essential plasma-derived products to meet growing demand.

Grifols was able to limit its net plasma supply impact by roughly 15% in 2020 despite of COVID-19-related constraints. In 2021, the company is ready for a rebound in its plasma-collection levels in the wake of wider vaccination deployments and the ease of COVID-19 constraints. Grifols is also advancing on the execution of its expansion plan, comprising organic and inorganic growth.

As part of its organic efforts, the company plans to open between 15 and 20 new plasma centers in 2021. Thanks to its agile management, Grifols will open several plasma centers in Egypt in 2021, following the strategic alliance signed with the Egyptian government in November 2020.

Grifols now operates 344 plasma centers worldwide: 289 in the U.S. and 55 in Europe across Germany, Austria and, recently Hungary. The 25 centers acquired from BPL are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Grifols retained the legal services of Osborne Clarke, S.L.P. for this transaction.